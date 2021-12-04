PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.65

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 14,142 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

Get PHSC alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.