PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

