Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 46,120 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,075.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

