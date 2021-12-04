Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 55.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.