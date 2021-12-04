Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,517 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $344.06 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.