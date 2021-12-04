Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

