Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 243 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

