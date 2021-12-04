Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

