Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

