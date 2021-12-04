Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

