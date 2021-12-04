Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

