Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

