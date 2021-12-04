Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.