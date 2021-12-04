Polkadex Price Hits $11.98 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $11.98 or 0.00024373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $53.94 million and $1.49 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.08256352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.20 or 0.98761999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

