PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

