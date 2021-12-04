Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Precigen stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

