Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.38.

PGEN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

