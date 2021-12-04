Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. JMP Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.