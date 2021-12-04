Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.48 million and the lowest is $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $238.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 172,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,818. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

