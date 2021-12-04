Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,442 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Noodles & Company worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDLS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $467.40 million, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.