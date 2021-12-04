Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 852 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

