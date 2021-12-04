Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $242,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Universal Technical Institute worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

UTI stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $264.24 million, a P/E ratio of 402.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

