Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ping Identity by 54.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

