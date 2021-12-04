Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 10,339 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,714 shares of company stock worth $1,404,867 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.