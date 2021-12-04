Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

