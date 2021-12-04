Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $390.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.87. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

