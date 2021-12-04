Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

