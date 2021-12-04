Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $47.65 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

