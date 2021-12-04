Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

