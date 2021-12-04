Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a $28.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 151.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

