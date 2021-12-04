Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 247,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

