Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Progyny has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

