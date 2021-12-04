ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 756,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,498,893 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $415,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

