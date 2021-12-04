Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Buys $24,975.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PRVB stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.