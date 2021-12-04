Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Buys $24,975.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRVB stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

