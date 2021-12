Pundi X[new] Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $273.42 million and $41.19 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will¬†feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

