PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Trading 1.7% Higher

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPLKF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered PVA TePla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PVA TePla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.18.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

