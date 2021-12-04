PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $99.02. 1,550,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,498. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

