PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.85 and last traded at $99.47. Approximately 44,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 951,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

Get PVH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.