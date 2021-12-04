Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00015235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $8.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.