Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Decreased by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$37.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.13. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

