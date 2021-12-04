QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $753,936.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, QASH has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $753,936.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

