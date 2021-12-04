Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

QTNT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

