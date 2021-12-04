R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59.

