R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,694.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.