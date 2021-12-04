RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $8.95 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,858,000. State Street Corp increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.