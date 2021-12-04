RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 36.1% in November

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.02 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.04.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

