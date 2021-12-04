Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Radware reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $227,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

