Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.40. 834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

