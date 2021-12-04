Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.