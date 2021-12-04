Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.